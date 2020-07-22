Amazon offers 30% off Dash air fryers and cookers today with deals from $70 Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *30% off* Dash air fryers and toaster ovens. Shipping is free across the board with 4+ star ratings on everything in today’s sale. You can now score the 3-quart Dash AirCrisp Pro Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker (DMAF360) for *$69.99 shipped*. Regularly $100, this is the best price we have tracked this year and a match for the Amazon all-time low. A much healthier choice over typical deep frying, this model sports eight preset cooking modes as well as a manual setting. Features include auto shut-off to prevent overcooking, a cool touch housing, a dishwasher-safe non-stick frying basket, and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below. more…



The post Amazon offers 30% off Dash air fryers and cookers today with deals from $70 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBC 26 Weather Forecast



Temperatures will be climbing to the upper 80s and lower 90s today with dew points back in the 60s. It will be humid and the daytime heating may spark off an isolated shower or thunderstorms. Tonight,.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:59 Published 5 days ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Temperatures will be climbing to the upper 80s and lower 90s today with dew points back in the 60s. It will be humid and the daytime heating may spark off an isolated shower or thunderstorms. Tonight,.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:44 Published 5 days ago Amzon warehouse closed after fire and HAZMAT leak



An Amazon warehouse in Phoenix closed today after a fire caused a serious HAZMAT issue. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:03 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Emeril’s family-sized multi-cooker and air fryer bundle now $150 (Reg. $200) Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Emeril Everyday 8-quart Pressure Air Fryer bundle for *$149.99 shipped*. Regularly...

9to5Toys 1 week ago





Tweets about this