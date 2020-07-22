Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair arrives with Logitech seal of approval Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After first being teased back in February, just before the COVID-19 outbreak, Herman Miller announced that it would be partnering with Logitech G on a new batch of gaming furniture. At that point, it was anyone’s guess as to what this new product would be. Well, today we know. Herman Miller and Logitech have partnered to bring the former’s popular Embody Desk Chair to market with a complete redesign focused on the needs of gamers. Of course, Herman Miller is well-known as an iconic furniture manufacturer, but also a brand with a legacy of ergonomic and comfortable desk chairs. The new Embody Gaming Chair looks to capitalize on all the knowledge of both brands with this announcement. Hit the jump for full details, pricing, and availability.



