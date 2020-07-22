Cooler Master’s Low Profile RGB Mechanical Keyboard drops to $92 (Reg. $120) Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Amazon is currently offering the Cooler Master SK621 Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard for *$92.23 shipped*. Having dropped from $120, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats our previous mention by $14, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around a 60% keyboard layout, Cooler Master brings a compact design to your desk complete with Cherry MX Low Profile Switches. It also features a brushed aluminum design as well as Bluetooth connectivity, a USB-C port, and backlit RGB keys. With over 190 customers having left a review, more than 60% have agreed on a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.



more…



The post Cooler Master’s Low Profile RGB Mechanical Keyboard drops to $92 (Reg. $120) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this