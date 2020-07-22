Express updates your summer look with extra 60% off clearance from just $8 Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Express takes an *extra 60% off* for *up to 80% off* clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, they’re offering deals from *$8* sitewide. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Seamed Crew Neck Stretch T-Shirt for just *$8*. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $29 and can pair easily with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khaki pants alike. It also comes in several color options and will be a go-to year round. Plus, it’s infused with stretch for added comfort as well as tagless. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Express.



more…



