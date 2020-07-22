WhatsApp to pilot projects to deliver credit, insurance and pension to users in India Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

WhatsApp plans to offer credit, insurance and pension products to lower income individuals and those in rural areas in India and help digitize local small and medium-sized businesses as the Facebook -service looks to make a digital payments push in its biggest market by users. The instant messaging app maker has been working with banks […] 👓 View full article

