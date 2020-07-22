|
WhatsApp to pilot projects to deliver credit, insurance and pension to users in India
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
WhatsApp plans to offer credit, insurance and pension products to lower income individuals and those in rural areas in India and help digitize local small and medium-sized businesses as the Facebook -service looks to make a digital payments push in its biggest market by users. The instant messaging app maker has been working with banks […]
