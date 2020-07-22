Nylon sport Apple Watch bands from $6.50 in various styles and colors
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Band-Mate via Amazon offers the tovelo Apple Watch Sport Loop Band in various sizes and colors from *$6.49*. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Forego the pricey going rate of Apple’s official Watch bands for these third-party alternatives that are available in a wide range of colors and styles. The loop design is particularly ideal for workouts and active lifestyles, making it a great solution if you’re frequently in and out of the pool or the like. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
The post Nylon sport Apple Watch bands from $6.50 in various styles and colors appeared first on 9to5Toys.
