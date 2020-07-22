Global  
 

Full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs leak w/ flat 6.7-inch FHD display, triple-camera

9to5Google Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is being announced in just a few weeks and, ahead of that, specs are starting to leak out. Following a spec dump on the larger Note 20 Ultra earlier today, the smaller model is now being detailed in full.

