|
Full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs leak w/ flat 6.7-inch FHD display, triple-camera
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is being announced in just a few weeks and, ahead of that, specs are starting to leak out. Following a spec dump on the larger Note 20 Ultra earlier today, the smaller model is now being detailed in full.
more…
The post Full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs leak w/ flat 6.7-inch FHD display, triple-camera appeared first on 9to5Google.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this