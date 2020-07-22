Full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs leak w/ flat 6.7-inch FHD display, triple-camera

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Samsung may launch Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5: Report



Samsung may launch its new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5, according to a report. As per Mashable, the new report comes from credible tipster UniverseIce who has given accurate reports on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks: Big screen, big cameras



Credit: Engadget AOL Duration: 05:19 Published on May 29, 2020

Tweets about this