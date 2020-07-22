|
It's official — Tesla picks Austin, Texas as the location for its new $1 billion Cybertruck factory (TSLA)
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
· Tesla will build its newest factory in Austin, Texas, the company said Wednesday.
· Tulsa, Austin, and other cities had fiercely competed in recent months to win the $1 billion investment.
· Eventually, the plant will make Tesla's Cybertruck and hire up to 5,000 workers, the company said.
