It's official — Tesla picks Austin, Texas as the location for its new $1 billion Cybertruck factory (TSLA)

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
It's official — Tesla picks Austin, Texas as the location for its new $1 billion Cybertruck factory (TSLA)· Tesla will build its newest factory in Austin, Texas, the company said Wednesday. 
· Tulsa, Austin, and other cities had fiercely competed in recent months to win the $1 billion investment. 
· Eventually, the plant will make Tesla's Cybertruck and hire up to 5,000 workers, the company said. 
· Visit Business Insider's...
 Electric car maker Tesla has chosen Texas as the site for its largest auto assembly plant that will employ at least 5,000 workers.

