It's official — Tesla picks Austin, Texas as the location for its new $1 billion Cybertruck factory (TSLA) Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

· Tesla will build its newest factory in Austin, Texas, the company said Wednesday.

· Tulsa, Austin, and other cities had fiercely competed in recent months to win the $1 billion investment.

· Eventually, the plant will make Tesla's Cybertruck and hire up to 5,000 workers, the company said.

· Visit Business Insider's... · Tesla will build its newest factory in Austin, Texas, the company said Wednesday.· Tulsa, Austin, and other cities had fiercely competed in recent months to win the $1 billion investment.· Eventually, the plant will make Tesla's Cybertruck and hire up to 5,000 workers, the company said.· Visit Business Insider's 👓 View full article

