You Might Like

Tweets about this World News RT @News24: Frustrated MPs grilled Eastern Cape health officials who put forward the province's Covid-19 challenges with no clear timeframe… 12 seconds ago TEBOHO RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Cabinet to be told to close schools for 3 weeks amid Covid-19 peak - report https://t.co/h51cdMziOM 12 seconds ago Asanele RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Grapes of wrath: South Africa could lose 90% of its wine producers due to Covid-19 ban, expert warns… 33 seconds ago 🇿🇦Bobby Mugabe🇿🇦 @Sthugen @tseepati @MbuyiseniNdlozi Here they are https://t.co/FJKPKqjmVq 2 minutes ago Rick Diesel RT @CoronaFighterSA: This sort of thinking isn't helping: Keep schools open because 'nobody knows when peak will end', says Fedsas amid Co… 3 minutes ago News24 Frustrated MPs grilled Eastern Cape health officials who put forward the province's Covid-19 challenges with no cle… https://t.co/Wr3eXqjBF9 3 minutes ago William R Sharp https://t.co/AoMxTcjp38 So the bottom line is that @myanc are under reporting Covid-19 deaths but to what end or i… https://t.co/JOs1fK940C 5 minutes ago 〽️ATOMELA RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Mabuza sick at home in Mpumalanga, but Covid-19 status still negative https://t.co/CCjWmhz26P 5 minutes ago