Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon now sells auto insurance in India

TechCrunch Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Amazon’s India business said on Thursday it has begun offering auto insurance to cover two and four-wheeler in the country, marking American giant’s first foray into this financial services category globally. The e-commerce giant said it had inked a deal with Mumbai-headquartered Acko General Insurance to offer customers car and motor-bike insurance. Amazon is also an […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No-fault auto insurance law in effect [Video]

No-fault auto insurance law in effect

No-fault auto insurance law in effect

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:23Published
Insurance reform takes effect today [Video]

Insurance reform takes effect today

Insurance reform takes effect today

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:02Published
A quick recap of what's changing under Michigan's new auto insurance rules [Video]

A quick recap of what's changing under Michigan's new auto insurance rules

Michigan’s new auto insurance law goes into effect July 2. The law was passed to make insurance more affordable, but how much money can you expect to save? How soon can you start saving? And could..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon joins hands with Acko to offer auto insurance in India
Indian Express

Amazon adds car insurance to its absurd list of services

 Amazon is breaking into the insurance business. In India, the company is now offering auto insurance through Amazon Pay and the private firm Acko General...
engadget

India roundup: Amazon makes foray into auto insurance
SeekingAlpha


Tweets about this

AleixGalvany

Aleix Galvany 🎗 RT @stefan_arrr: Amazon now sells auto insurance in India https://t.co/8nhY2ZQGkr 7 hours ago

didianelawson

Diane Lawson Amazon’s India business has begun offering auto insurance to cover two and four-wheelers in the country https://t.co/qKmwyczLGF 7 hours ago

stefan_arrr

Stefan Ruijsenaars Amazon now sells auto insurance in India https://t.co/8nhY2ZQGkr 7 hours ago

ozoned_digital

ozoneddigital RT @nomaanbashir: Beginning of the end of #insurance as we know it today. #digitaldisruption #digitalpakistan #insurtech #Amazon https://t.… 1 day ago

nomaanbashir

Nomaan Bashir Beginning of the end of #insurance as we know it today. #digitaldisruption #digitalpakistan #insurtech #Amazon https://t.co/jOWhaZdODb 1 day ago

6PagesInc

6Pages .@Amazon is selling auto and motorcycle insurance in India through Amazon Pay on its website and app – users can bu… https://t.co/qHp47C9NoK 1 day ago

Pankaj33135338

Pankaj RT @nigelwalsh: and so it begins.. #insurtech #amazon #fintech Amazon now sells auto insurance in India https://t.co/wrDu7E6DQu via @tech… 1 day ago

fkrump

Franz Krump Amazon now sells auto insurance in India | TechCrunch https://t.co/Gvqozka79E 1 day ago