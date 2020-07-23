Amazon now sells auto insurance in India Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Amazon's India business said on Thursday it has begun offering auto insurance to cover two and four-wheeler in the country, marking American giant's first foray into this financial services category globally. The e-commerce giant said it had inked a deal with Mumbai-headquartered Acko General Insurance to offer customers car and motor-bike insurance. Amazon is also an […]


