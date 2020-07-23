Global  
 

Republican lawmakers want Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify at Big Tech antitrust hearings following the social media platform's massive hack

Business Insider Thursday, 23 July 2020
Republican lawmakers want Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify at Big Tech antitrust hearings following the social media platform's massive hack· Several Big Tech CEOs are scheduled to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee in antitrust hearings next week.
· Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio wrote to the committee chairman on Wednesday to ask that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey be added to the list. Earlier this month, Jordan accused Twitter of censoring...
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
News video: SHAMELESS Actor Jeremy Allen White; Tesla To Build Austin Gigafactory | Digital Trends Live 7.23.20

SHAMELESS Actor Jeremy Allen White; Tesla To Build Austin Gigafactory | Digital Trends Live 7.23.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by SHAMELESS actor Jeremy Allen White discussing his indie thriller THE RENTAL; Editor Rick Marshall joins for Reel News, breaking down what's happening in Hollywood and what you should be streaming this weekend; Drew Prindle has more ROBOTS EVERYWHERE this...

