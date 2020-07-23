Android 11 Is Still Called “Red Velvet Cake” Internally Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It’s been almost a year since Google dropped the dessert-based naming scheme for the Android OS. As a result, the Android version released last year was simply called Android 10, unlike previous versions such as Android 9 Pie, Android 8 Oreo, or Android 4 Ice-Cream Sandwich. However, Google is still using the dessert name to refer to Android […]



