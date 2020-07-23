|
Tiger Global-backed SirionLabs launches SirionAE to make contract management easier for SMEs
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Contracts contain a lot of easy-to-miss details, especially for companies that need to deal with high volumes of paperwork. At the same time, many lack access to software that makes the process easier by digitizing contracts. SirionLabs, the contract management software startup backed by Tiger Global, wants to help with a new product called SirionAE. […]
