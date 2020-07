278k Instacart customer records reportedly hacked, includes order history Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Some 278,531 Instacart customer records have reportedly been hacked, and are for sale on the dark web. The data includes names, email addresses, the last four digits of credit card numbers, and order histories …



more…



278k Instacart customer records reportedly hacked, includes order history

