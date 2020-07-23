Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bill Gates shot down a conspiracy theory that he wants a global coronavirus vaccine rollout so he can implant microchips into people

Business Insider Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Bill Gates shot down a conspiracy theory that he wants a global coronavirus vaccine rollout so he can implant microchips into people· *Bill Gates has rejected a conspiracy theory that he wants a mass vaccination against the coronavirus so he can inject people with microchips.*
· *When asked on CBS News if it was true, he said: "No. There's no connection between any of these vaccines and any tracking type thing at all. I don't know where that came...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'23.48% people in Delhi affected by Covid': Key details of Sero survey [Video]

'23.48% people in Delhi affected by Covid': Key details of Sero survey

A serological survey carried out in the national capital found that around 23% of the residents have been affected by Covid-19 so far. A large number of the infected people remain asymptomatic, found..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:52Published
Watch: PM Modi, IBM CEO talk Atmanirbhar campaign, investments in India [Video]

Watch: PM Modi, IBM CEO talk Atmanirbhar campaign, investments in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with Arvind Krishna, the Chief Executive Officer of IBM, the tech giant. The two discussed various issues such as data security, healthcare, and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened [Video]

Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened

From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Bill Gates confirms he won't use a COVID-19 vaccine to microchip people

 During a television interview Bill Gates denied conspiracy theories that say he wants to use coronavirus vaccines to implant a microchip in people to track them.
SBS


Tweets about this

aJSDecepida

𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐉𝐒𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐚 🇨🇦 Bill Gates shot down a conspiracy theory that he wants a global coronavirus vaccine rollout so he can implant micro… https://t.co/C779ayrkyr 5 seconds ago

NFLObjectors

NFLCSFacts RT @SciInsider: Bill Gates shot down a conspiracy theory that he wants a global coronavirus vaccine rollout so he can implant microchips in… 21 seconds ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Bill Gates shot down a conspiracy theory that he wants a global coronavirus vaccine rollout so he can implant micro… https://t.co/koV3BMuIS7 22 minutes ago

SciInsider

Science Insider Bill Gates shot down a conspiracy theory that he wants a global coronavirus vaccine rollout so he can implant micro… https://t.co/DPY55oEVgK 31 minutes ago

Kan7sas

Morgan @USMCMIL03 Those are/ were actually vaccines against common diseases around the world and the manufacture had the p… https://t.co/Zc7CDdVeGM 1 week ago

CaptDaSwamiDon

🔴MR.RoboticFrogBOT🔴 Also their justification to sell the Government the BILL GATES DEATH in a Shot Vaccine. Why do they want the big nu… https://t.co/CbXYfmyXNC 1 week ago