Bill Gates shot down a conspiracy theory that he wants a global coronavirus vaccine rollout so he can implant microchips into people
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () · *Bill Gates has rejected a conspiracy theory that he wants a mass vaccination against the coronavirus so he can inject people with microchips.*
· *When asked on CBS News if it was true, he said: "No. There's no connection between any of these vaccines and any tracking type thing at all. I don't know where that came...
