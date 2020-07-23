Global  
 

Bill and Ted Face the Music gets a new trailer and September 1st on-demand release

The Verge Thursday, 23 July 2020
Bill and Ted Face the Music gets a new trailer and September 1st on-demand releaseBill and Ted Face the Music has a new trailer, a new release date, and a new release strategy: the long-awaited third film in the franchise will now be released both in theaters and on-demand through digital retailers on September 1st.

The new Face the Music trailer showcases more of what to expect from the film, which will see Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves reprising their respective roles as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan. They are now down-on-their-luck singers who have failed to write a song so good it literally saves the world.

As the trailer teases, the duo embarks on a time-traveling adventure to steal the song from their future selves. At the same time, Wilhelmina Billie “Little Bill” Logan (Brigette Lundy-Paine)...
