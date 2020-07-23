Global  
 

We're too boring to be hacked say millennials

betanews Thursday, 23 July 2020
Research into changing 'digital comfort zones' during the pandemic shows that 37 percent of millennials think they're too boring to be a victim of cybercrime. The study from Kaspersky finds that millennials are now spending almost two extra hours online every day and almost half say this has made them more aware of their digital security, with 36 percent saying that they should be doing more to strengthen it. In response to this greater awareness 52 percent of millennials now say that they only run trustworthy apps on their devices from official stores such as Apple Store and Google Play,… [Continue Reading]
