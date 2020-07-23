Halo Infinite: watch 8 minutes of gameplay on Xbox Series X Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Microsoft is finally giving us a better look at Halo Infinite today. After promising and teasing Halo Infinite gameplay for the past few weeks, the game certainly looks like an ambitious bet from 343 Industries. Halo Infinite is a “spiritual reboot” of Halo, designed so that players new to the franchise can jump into the story.



We got our first look at the Halo Infinite campaign today, running at a locked 60fps on the Xbox Series X. The environment looks a lot like the original Halo: Combat Evolved, and the 8-minute gameplay even includes Halo’s Warthog vehicle. The gameplay also includes new mechanics and visual effects.



Developing... Microsoft is finally giving us a better look at Halo Infinite today. After promising and teasing Halo Infinite gameplay for the past few weeks, the game certainly looks like an ambitious bet from 343 Industries. Halo Infinite is a “spiritual reboot” of Halo, designed so that players new to the franchise can jump into the story.We got our first look at the Halo Infinite campaign today, running at a locked 60fps on the Xbox Series X. The environment looks a lot like the original Halo: Combat Evolved, and the 8-minute gameplay even includes Halo’s Warthog vehicle. The gameplay also includes new mechanics and visual effects.Developing... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Microsoft will give us more info about ‘HALO Infinite’ soon!



The Xbox Games Showcase couldn't come sooner. We're itching to know what exclusive titles we'll be playing and to find out more about the console's crown jewel, 'HALO Infinite’. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 02:05 Published 2 weeks ago Colourful sun 'halo' lights up sky over eastern India



This stunning natural phenomenon shows a "halo" shining in the sky. Appearing above the eastern Indian city of Imphal, a "halo" appears when cirrus clouds pass in front of the sun on a clear day. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on June 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources How to watch the next Xbox Series X game showcase Microsoft is hosting its second virtual event focused on games coming to the Xbox Series X console this week. Unlike the last one that focused on third-party...

The Verge 5 hours ago





Tweets about this