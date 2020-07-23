Halo Infinite: watch 8 minutes of gameplay on Xbox Series X
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Microsoft is finally giving us a better look at Halo Infinite today. After promising and teasing Halo Infinite gameplay for the past few weeks, the game certainly looks like an ambitious bet from 343 Industries. Halo Infinite is a “spiritual reboot” of Halo, designed so that players new to the franchise can jump into the story.
We got our first look at the Halo Infinite campaign today, running at a locked 60fps on the Xbox Series X. The environment looks a lot like the original Halo: Combat Evolved, and the 8-minute gameplay even includes Halo’s Warthog vehicle. The gameplay also includes new mechanics and visual effects.