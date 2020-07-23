Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bill Gates says the coronavirus crisis in the US is 'an ugly picture' and that 'serious mistakes were made' in how the virus was handled

Business Insider Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Bill Gates says the coronavirus crisis in the US is 'an ugly picture' and that 'serious mistakes were made' in how the virus was handled· Bill Gates criticized the US coronavirus response, calling the current state of the outbreak in the US "an ugly picture."
· In an interview with CBS News, Gates said that "serious mistakes were made" in how the virus was handled, pointing to reopenings and mask compliance as the two main issues. 
· "We actually had...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TED - Published
News video: How we must respond to the coronavirus pandemic | Bill Gates

How we must respond to the coronavirus pandemic | Bill Gates 51:50

 Philanthropist and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates offers insights into the COVID-19 pandemic, discussing why testing and self-isolation are essential, which medical advancements show promise and what it will take for the world to endure this crisis. (This virtual conversation is part of the TED...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi, IBM CEO talk Atmanirbhar campaign, investments in India [Video]

Watch: PM Modi, IBM CEO talk Atmanirbhar campaign, investments in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with Arvind Krishna, the Chief Executive Officer of IBM, the tech giant. The two discussed various issues such as data security, healthcare, and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened [Video]

Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened

From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published
How the pandemic will shape the near future | Bill Gates [Video]

How the pandemic will shape the near future | Bill Gates

Bill Gates talks best (and worst) case scenarios for the coronavirus pandemic in the months ahead, explaining the challenges of reducing virus transmission, providing an update on promising vaccine..

Credit: TED     Duration: 43:07Published

Tweets about this