Bill Gates says the coronavirus crisis in the US is 'an ugly picture' and that 'serious mistakes were made' in how the virus was handled Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Bill Gates criticized the US coronavirus response, calling the current state of the outbreak in the US "an ugly picture."

· In an interview with CBS News, Gates said that "serious mistakes were made" in how the virus was handled, pointing to reopenings and mask compliance as the two main issues.

· "We actually had... · Bill Gates criticized the US coronavirus response, calling the current state of the outbreak in the US "an ugly picture."· In an interview with CBS News, Gates said that "serious mistakes were made" in how the virus was handled, pointing to reopenings and mask compliance as the two main issues.· "We actually had 👓 View full article

