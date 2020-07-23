Bill Gates says the coronavirus crisis in the US is 'an ugly picture' and that 'serious mistakes were made' in how the virus was handled
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () · Bill Gates criticized the US coronavirus response, calling the current state of the outbreak in the US "an ugly picture."
· In an interview with CBS News, Gates said that "serious mistakes were made" in how the virus was handled, pointing to reopenings and mask compliance as the two main issues.
