Xbox Series X game showcase starts now! Halo Infinite gameplay, much more Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The big-time, first-party Xbox Series X game showcase starts now with brand new Halo Infinite gameplay. After getting a closer look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and some other light gameplay demos on Series X back in May, Microsoft is now ready to open the flood gate on Halo Infinite. Today’s livestream event is expected to focus on major first-party titles like the upcoming Halo Infinite, but we are also expecting to see more Microsoft Studios titles in action and maybe even more about the Xbox Series S “Lockhart.” Head below for today’s Xbox Series X game showcase. more…



