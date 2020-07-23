Xbox Series X game showcase starts now! Halo Infinite gameplay, much more
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () The big-time, first-party Xbox Series X game showcase starts now with brand new Halo Infinite gameplay. After getting a closer look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and some other light gameplay demos on Series X back in May, Microsoft is now ready to open the flood gate on Halo Infinite. Today’s livestream event is expected to focus on major first-party titles like the upcoming Halo Infinite, but we are also expecting to see more Microsoft Studios titles in action and maybe even more about the Xbox Series S “Lockhart.” Head below for today’s Xbox Series X game showcase. more…
Check out the official "Campaign Gameplay" trailer for the first-person shooter video game Halo Infinite. It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Microsoft Windows.
Halo Infinite Release Date: Holiday 2020
