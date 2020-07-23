Global  
 

Watch the trailer for Avowed, a new fantasy RPG from Outer Worlds studio Obsidian

The Verge Thursday, 23 July 2020
Watch the trailer for Avowed, a new fantasy RPG from Outer Worlds studio ObsidianFallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds studio Obsidian Entertainment has announced a new fantasy roleplaying game called Avowed for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Avowed takes place in Eora, the setting of Obsidian’s 2015 game Pillars of Eternity and its 2018 sequel. But it’s swapping Pillars of Eternity’s old-school isometric perspective for first-person gameplay, apparently including swordplay and spellcasting. A trailer doesn’t give away much detail, but it offers a sense of the game’s aesthetic and tone.

Avowed is Obsidian’s third game since its acquisition by Microsoft, following Outer Worlds and Grounded, a cooperative survival game where shrunken players navigate the dangers of a backyard. Grounded is set to be released through...
