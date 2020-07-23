Global  
 

Destiny 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass in September, will include Beyond Light DLC

The Verge Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Destiny 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass in September, will include Beyond Light DLCMicrosoft and Bungie are partnering to bring Destiny 2 to Xbox Game Pass. The original Halo developer will launch Destiny 2 at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers in September, and it will include access to previous expansions and the upcoming Destiny 2: Beyond Light DLC.

The standard editions of Destiny 2 DLCs will all be available, with Destiny 2’s season pass sold separately. Bungie recently delayed its Beyond Light expansion to November 10th, after it was originally scheduled to launch on September 22nd. Bungie cited difficulties of development during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond Light will include a new element called stasis for Destiny 2 players. Stasis is based on manipulating time, and the major expansion...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Xbox Game Pass Members Will No Longer Be 'Locked to the Living Room'

Xbox Game Pass Members Will No Longer Be 'Locked to the Living Room' 01:16

 Microsoft announced xCloud will join Xbox Game Pass in September.

