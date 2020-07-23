Destiny 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass in September, will include Beyond Light DLC Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Microsoft and Bungie are partnering to bring Destiny 2 to Xbox Game Pass. The original Halo developer will launch Destiny 2 at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers in September, and it will include access to previous expansions and the upcoming Destiny 2: Beyond Light DLC.



