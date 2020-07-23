As Big Tech doubles down on Austin, startups are moving to its cooler neighbor. Take a look at how one startup is bringing Silicon Valley style to East Austin.
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () · *The Zebra, an insurance startup backed by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Accel, moved to trendy East Austin in October when it outgrew its downtown office space. *
· High rents for office space in downtown Austin have pushed startups like The Zebra to look for larger spaces in up and coming neighborhoods like East...
The cast of Zombies 2 are channeling their inner Wildcats for the Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along. Ahead of the special on July 10, POPSUGAR has an exclusive look at the opening number, "What Time Is..
Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 00:53Published
Tweets about this
MrTopStep As Big Tech doubles down on Austin, startups are moving to its cooler neighbor. Take a look at how one startup is b… https://t.co/vRn4PTYaFx 1 day ago
Angela Liu RT @StrictlyVC: As Big Tech doubles down on Austin, startups are moving to its cooler neighbor. Take a look at how one startup is bringing… 1 day ago
Tech Investor News As Big Tech doubles down on Austin, startups are moving to its cooler neighbor. Take a look at how o (Megan Hernbro… https://t.co/7WYZ4zwhGm 2 days ago
StrictlyVC As Big Tech doubles down on Austin, startups are moving to its cooler neighbor. Take a look at how one startup is b… https://t.co/eHYXVAOpcB 2 days ago
Evans101 As Big Tech doubles down on Austin, startups are moving to its cooler neighbor. Take a look at how one startup is b… https://t.co/BHtCSq9t15 2 days ago
Evans101 As Big Tech doubles down on Austin, startups are moving to its cooler neighbor. Take a look at how one startup is b… https://t.co/p87JrWfysI 2 days ago
Principal-IT As Big Tech doubles down on Austin, startups are moving to its cooler neighbor. Take a look at how one startup is b… https://t.co/T4upSfHnPI 2 days ago