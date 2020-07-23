Global  
 

A new 'Fable' game is coming to Xbox Series X and PC

engadget Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase had its ups and downs, but it ended with one hell of a tease: A minute-long clip of a fairy flitting around a lush kingdom and being eaten by a frog confirmed a new Fable game is coming to the Xbox Series X and Windows...
Fable is heading to Xbox Series X and PC

Fable is heading to Xbox Series X and PC A new Fable game is heading to the Xbox Series X and Windows 10. Playground Games is developing the upcoming title, which will be a “new beginning” for the...
Watch the trailer for Avowed, a new fantasy RPG from Outer Worlds studio Obsidian

Watch the trailer for Avowed, a new fantasy RPG from Outer Worlds studio Obsidian Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds studio Obsidian Entertainment has announced a new fantasy roleplaying game called Avowed for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and...
Xbox Series X game showcase starts now! Halo Infinite gameplay, much more

 The big-time, first-party Xbox Series X game showcase starts now with brand new Halo Infinite gameplay. After getting a closer look at Assassin’s Creed...
