A new 'Fable' game is coming to Xbox Series X and PC
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase had its ups and downs, but it ended with one hell of a tease: A minute-long clip of a fairy flitting around a lush kingdom and being eaten by a frog confirmed a new Fable game is coming to the Xbox Series X and Windows...
Check out the official "Games Showcase" trailer for Xbox Series X.
Xbox Series X Release Date: Holiday 2020
A new Fable game is heading to the Xbox Series X and Windows 10. Playground Games is developing the upcoming title, which will be a “new beginning” for the... The Verge Also reported by •engadget •BBC News