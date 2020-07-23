Go big with a giant Connect 4 game for the backyard at $122 (Reg. $195+) Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Woot is now offering the Rally and Roar Giant 4 in A RowWooden Connect Game for *$121.99 Prime shipped*. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly over $200 at Amazon and currently fetching $197, today’s deal is nearly 40% of the going rate and the best price we can find. Perfect for adding some big-time fun to your summer get-togethers, it stands over 4-feet tall and includes 42 discs with a draw-string bag to carry them in. The actual game board is made of “sturdy, water- and pest-repellent” pinewood and makes for as good a drinking game as it does something you can enjoy with the kids. Rated 4+ stars rom over 900 Amazon customers. More details below. more…



The post Go big with a giant Connect 4 game for the backyard at $122 (Reg. $195+) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Defining Moments in Gaming (National Video Game Day)



Defining Moments in Gaming Video games have come a long way since the days of single buttons and simple graphics. Here’s a look at some defining moments in gaming in honor of National Video Game Day... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago The Amazing Evolution Of Video Game Controllers



Video game controllers have come a LONG way! Controllers are how we connect with characters and their actions in the games we love. Recently, we sat down with Adam Coe, the CEO and founder of Evil.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:07 Published on June 9, 2020

Tweets about this