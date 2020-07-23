Start 3D printing with Monoprice’s Voxel at an all-time low of $315 (Save 22%) Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Monoprice is currently offering its MP Voxel 3D Printer for* $314.99 shipped*. Also available at Amazon, though shipping is currently delayed about a month. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $5, and matches the all-time low. This fully-enclosed 3D printer features a heated 150 x 150 x 150mm print bed. Serving as a solid option for getting started with the world of 3D printing, it also comes equipped with a 100-micron resolution. Over 190 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. For more details on the MP 3D printer line, dive into our review on the Ultimate model. Head below for more.



more…



The post Start 3D printing with Monoprice’s Voxel at an all-time low of $315 (Save 22%) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this