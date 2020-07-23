Watch the 18 biggest trailers from the Xbox Series X Games Showcase

Global  
 

The Verge Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Microsoft showed off a lot of games coming to the Xbox Series X, including exclusives and brand-new titles, at its July showcase event. We now have a much better idea of what’s in store for Microsoft’s upcoming console.

If you weren’t able to watch the event live, we’ve collected some of the biggest trailers from the show right here, and you can catch a replay of the whole event on YouTube.

*Halo Infinite*

Microsoft shared the first look at Halo Infinite’s campaign today, including an extended gameplay sequence where Master Chief took on waves of aliens. 343 Industries said the game will run at a “flawless” 60 frames per second. Halo Infinite will launch this holiday season.

*Avowed*

Avowed is the newest game from famed studio Obsidian...
