Disney delays Mulan indefinitely, following Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Image: Disney



In a widely anticipated move, Disney has once again delayed its live-action adaptation of Mulan, this time indefinitely.



“Over the last few months, it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for Mulan as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety.



This marks the third time that Disney has delayed Mulan; it was originally supposed to be released on March 27th, but was pushed to July 24th. Then, Disney delayed it again to August 21st — one week before Disney was set to debut The New Mutants. Disney has also moved around a number of other... Image: DisneyIn a widely anticipated move, Disney has once again delayed its live-action adaptation of Mulan, this time indefinitely.“Over the last few months, it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for Mulan as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety.This marks the third time that Disney has delayed Mulan; it was originally supposed to be released on March 27th, but was pushed to July 24th. Then, Disney delayed it again to August 21st — one week before Disney was set to debut The New Mutants. Disney has also moved around a number of other... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Malin Karlsson RT @drudgefeed: DISNEY delays 'MULAN' indefinitely; STAR WARS, AVATAR pushed back year... https://t.co/URGUtcYFjy 15 seconds ago Bill Moussli نبيل RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Disney delays 'Mulan' indefinitely, Star Wars and Avatar movies pushed back a year https://t.co/KVE5CKii8m 17 seconds ago Mayank Agarwal RT @newsinvesting: Disney postpones 'Mulan' indefinitely, delays 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films by a year - https://t.co/Y7YmHlZ5Xg 23 seconds ago The AssarV10 Team™© Disney Delays ' Mulan' Indefinitely, Postpones 'Star Wars' and 'Avatar' Sequels https://t.co/YGol2RzVgR 👈 click th… https://t.co/QI6Rfcoltv 39 seconds ago Frankles McKrankles RT @dus_one: Disney delays 'Mulan' indefinitely, Star Wars and Avatar movies pushed back a year. $DIS releases earnings on Aug. 4th... 📉 h… 59 seconds ago Lyndsey Elana RT @EW: Disney delays Mulan indefinitely, pushes back Star Wars and Avatar releases https://t.co/pT36iopvVC 1 minute ago Michael Galindo RT @CNBC: Disney delays 'Mulan' indefinitely, Star Wars and Avatar movies pushed back a year https://t.co/YrL6RlaU8M 1 minute ago 特热邦的狼 Wolf von Wittingau RT @STcom: Disney postpones Mulan indefinitely, delays Avatar and Star Wars films by a year https://t.co/5qPLGDsLbF 2 minutes ago