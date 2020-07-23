Elon Musk is getting closer to a massive payday — here's how he could become Jeff Bezos-level wealthy
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () · Tesla CEO Elon Musk is close to unlocking the second part of his massive compensation agreement with the electric carmaker.
· We decided to look at just how much more wealth Musk would have if the full package pays out.
· He would likely be in the same range as Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates, and could possibly become the...
