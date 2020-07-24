StarCraft II turns 10 this year, and Blizzard is celebrating with an anniversary update for the game Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

StarCraft II has been out for almost a decade now. To commemorate the game’s tenth anniversary, Blizzard is publicly testing an anniversary update, introducing new campaign achievements for every mission in StarCraft II’s base game and its three expansions, in addition to changes that empower players to create their own custom campaigns.



