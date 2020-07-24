Global  
 

Two More Electric Vehicles Are Coming After Tesla Cybertruck: Elon Musk

Fossbytes Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Tesla is planning to bring two new electric vehicles into the industry after the launch of Cybertruck and Semi. The new EVs will take years to hit the market, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. During Tesla’s Q2 2020 earnings call, Elon revealed some of the company’s plans. At first, the Tesla CEO declined to comment on […]

