Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ubuntu Web: A Chrome OS Alternative Linux With Firefox Coming Soon

Fossbytes Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
As the world is moving toward cloud-based services, we can perform almost every task using a single Web browser. This is one of the reasons why Chrome OS integrated with the Google Chrome web browser has become the most popular web-centric operating system. Even though Chrome OS uses Linux kernel under the hood, it is […]

The post Ubuntu Web: A Chrome OS Alternative Linux With Firefox Coming Soon appeared first on Fossbytes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google Browser Extensions Hosted Massive Spyware Campaign, Researchers Find [Video]

Google Browser Extensions Hosted Massive Spyware Campaign, Researchers Find

Google Browser Extensions Hosted Massive Spyware Campaign, Researchers Find Researchers at Awake Security recently made their findings public. They found that users were attacked through the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
One of the Largest, Most Widespread Spyware Campaign Targets Google Chrome Users [Video]

One of the Largest, Most Widespread Spyware Campaign Targets Google Chrome Users

The market’s leading web browser has security flaws, as a spyware effort involving 32 million downloads of extensions could jeopardize Google Chrome users. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this