Garmin hit by massive outage after possible ransomware attack

Friday, 24 July 2020

Garmin Fenix smartwatch and Garmin Connect app. | Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge



Garmin fitness devices have been left disconnected for nearly a day after the company suffered a major outage, possibly caused by a ransomware attack. The outage first reported by Garmin over 20 hours ago, as of this writing, affects Garmin wearables and apps, as well as Garmin call centers.



“We are currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin.com and Garmin Connect. This outage also affects our call centers, and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats,” wrote the company on Twitter and its Garmin Connect website.



The outage as seen from the Garmin Connect app.



