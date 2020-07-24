Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA to fly a football stadium-sized high-altitude balloon to study light from newborn stars

TechCrunch Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
NASA’s latest mission won’t actually reach space – but it will come very close, with a massive observation craft made up of a football stadium-sized high-altitude balloon, along with a special stratospheric telescope instrument that can observe wavelengths of light blocked by Earth’s atmosphere, cast from newly-formed stars. The mission is called the ‘Astrophysics Stratospheric […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: NASA to Study Stars With Telescope Suspended From Gigantic Balloon

NASA to Study Stars With Telescope Suspended From Gigantic Balloon 01:12

 NASA has started working on the ASTHROS mission, that will use a football stadium-sized balloon to carry a telescope up into the stratosphere over Antarctica.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NASA's football stadium-sized balloon will soar 25 miles above ground [Video]

NASA's football stadium-sized balloon will soar 25 miles above ground

NASA is in the process of creating a football stadium-sized balloon that will soar 25 miles above the ground.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:51Published
A Massive Balloon Could Soon Take You to the Edge of Space [Video]

A Massive Balloon Could Soon Take You to the Edge of Space

Space Perspective announced plans to start testing their football field-size balloon and pressurized capsule in early 2021 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:11Published
7 Unlikely Athletes Who Starred in Major Blockbusters [Video]

7 Unlikely Athletes Who Starred in Major Blockbusters

Not all sports stars can act... while others star in major hits. Here are athletes who starred in popular blockbusters.

Credit: GOBankingRates     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA will deploy a huge stratospheric balloon to study newborn stars

 NASA plans to send an 8.4 foot telescope into the upper stratosphere aboard a “football stadium” sized balloon. ASTHROS (astrophysics stratospheric telescope...
engadget


Tweets about this

AdrianJohnsonXL

A.Johnson NASA to fly a football stadium-sized high-altitude balloon to study light from newborn stars https://t.co/coByTGpzon https://t.co/UdmZ1XKre7 2 minutes ago

shivanshpuri35

shivansh Puri RT @TechCrunch: NASA to fly a football stadium-sized high-altitude balloon to study light from newborn stars https://t.co/X9HiE23jEE by @et… 2 minutes ago

_raj_prateek

Prateek Raj NASA’s latest mission won’t actually reach space – but it will come very close, with a massive observation craft ma… https://t.co/5FrDRUR1Zm 2 minutes ago

aurelienpiat

Aurélien NASA to fly a football stadium-sized high-altitude balloon to study light from newborn stars https://t.co/tvE6Ba35x9 #tech #it #geek 4 minutes ago

JustB_2020

JustB RT @systhub: NASA to fly a football stadium-sized high-altitude balloon to study light from newborn stars https://t.co/7BYOFZ9BrS #TC #Spac… 5 minutes ago

systhub

SystHub NASA to fly a football stadium-sized high-altitude balloon to study light from newborn stars… https://t.co/azrlR9Mgfj 6 minutes ago

abheeology

Abheesh Dokras NASA to fly a football stadium-sized high-altitude balloon to study light from newborn stars https://t.co/vEymm3pRnR 9 minutes ago

CrankStartMedia

Crank Start Media NASA to fly a football stadium-sized high-altitude balloon to study light from newborn stars #LeadGeneration… https://t.co/nbfamJMLla 10 minutes ago