NASA to fly a football stadium-sized high-altitude balloon to study light from newborn stars Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

NASA’s latest mission won’t actually reach space – but it will come very close, with a massive observation craft made up of a football stadium-sized high-altitude balloon, along with a special stratospheric telescope instrument that can observe wavelengths of light blocked by Earth’s atmosphere, cast from newly-formed stars. The mission is called the ‘Astrophysics Stratospheric […] 👓 View full article

