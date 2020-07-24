Global  
 

Smartwatch maker Garmin has been hit with a major outage after what may have been a ransomware attack (GRMN)

Business Insider Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Smartwatch maker Garmin has been hit with a major outage after what may have been a ransomware attack (GRMN)· Smartwatch maker Garmin's website, app, and call centers are down after it was reportedly the victim of a ransomware attack.
· Garmin confirmed the outage but did not say anything about its cause, including whether it was the result of a ransomware attack.
· ZDNet reported that the company shut down these services to deal...
