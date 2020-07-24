Smartwatch maker Garmin has been hit with a major outage after what may have been a ransomware attack (GRMN) Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Smartwatch maker Garmin's website, app, and call centers are down after it was reportedly the victim of a ransomware attack.· Garmin confirmed the outage but did not say anything about its cause, including whether it was the result of a ransomware attack.· ZDNet reported that the company shut down these services to deal


