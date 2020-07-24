Global  
 

Trump says he personally urged Elon Musk to build Tesla's new $1 billion factory in Texas (TSLA)

Business Insider Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Trump says he personally urged Elon Musk to build Tesla's new $1 billion factory in Texas (TSLA) 

· *Tesla's second major US car plant will be in Austin, Texas, the company announced this week.*
· **President Trump took credit for the move in an interview with Fox News on Thursday night. "**I said, 'Elon build a factory in Texas.' He just announced today they're building one of the biggest plants in the world."
·...
SHAMELESS Actor Jeremy Allen White; Tesla To Build Austin Gigafactory | Digital Trends Live 7.23.20

SHAMELESS Actor Jeremy Allen White; Tesla To Build Austin Gigafactory | Digital Trends Live 7.23.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by SHAMELESS actor Jeremy Allen White discussing his indie thriller THE RENTAL; Editor Rick Marshall joins for Reel News, breaking down what's happening in Hollywood and what you should be streaming this weekend; Drew Prindle has more ROBOTS EVERYWHERE this...

Tesla to Build Its Largest Factory Near Austin, Texas

Tesla to Build Its Largest Factory Near Austin, Texas The company will invest $1.1 billion in the Travis County assembly plant. The Gigafactory will employ at least 5,000 people who will be paid a..

Tesla Chooses Texas For 2nd US Vehicle Assembly Plant

Electric car maker Tesla has chosen Texas as the site for its largest auto assembly plant that will employ at least 5,000 workers.

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday..

Elon Musk shares a rendering of Tesla's new factory in Berlin complete with rooftop solar panels and green space (TSLA) · Elon Musk shared a futuristic rendering of Tesla's under-construction Berlin factory.  · The illustration shows a roof rife with solar panels and green...
 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is on the hunt for sustainably-mined nickel. The Tesla CEO promised nickel companies, during the electric car maker’s 2Q...
It's official — Tesla picks Austin, Texas as the location for its new $1 billion Cybertruck factory (TSLA) · Tesla will build its newest factory in Austin, Texas, the company said Wednesday.  · Tulsa, Austin, and other cities had fiercely competed in recent months...
