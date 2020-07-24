Trump says he personally urged Elon Musk to build Tesla's new $1 billion factory in Texas (TSLA)
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
· *Tesla's second major US car plant will be in Austin, Texas, the company announced this week.*
· **President Trump took credit for the move in an interview with Fox News on Thursday night. "**I said, 'Elon build a factory in Texas.' He just announced today they're building one of the biggest plants in the world."
·...
