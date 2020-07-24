Rivian to begin deliveries of electric pickup truck in June 2021

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AYRO and Gallery Carts Look to Corner Electric Food Truck Industry



AYRO Inc. and Gallery Carts are partnering to corner the food truck industry on college campuses as crowded cafeterias present a problem amid the coronavirus pandemic. AYRO CEO Rod Keller told Cheddar.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:50 Published 2 days ago GM Plans Full-Size Electric Pickup Truck



GM announced plans to produce a full-size electric pickup truck touting a 400-mile range. The vehicle is slated to be released sometime in 2021. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:15 Published 4 days ago Truck Slides into Jeep During Snow Storm in a Hit and Run



Occurred on December 12, 2017 / South Bend, Indiana, USA Info from Licensor: "Dashcam video that I recorded during a snowstorm 12-12, 2017 in South Bend, IN. My car is running new snow tires and is.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 03:10 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this