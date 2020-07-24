Global  
 

Rivian to begin deliveries of electric pickup truck in June 2021

TechCrunch Friday, 24 July 2020
Rivian has started to run a pilot production line at its factory in Normal, Illinois, as the electric vehicle startup prepares to bring its pickup truck and SUV to market in summer 2021. In an email sent to prospective customers, Rivian said deliveries of its R1T electric pickup truck will begin in June 2021. Deliveries […]
