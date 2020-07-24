Global  
 

Garmin Online Services Reportedly Hit With Ransomware Attack

ExtremeTech Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Garmin Online Services Reportedly Hit With Ransomware AttackGarmin users are understandably agitated as the company's services have been down for the last day, thanks to a malware attack that may include a so-called ransomware element. 

The post Garmin Online Services Reportedly Hit With Ransomware Attack appeared first on ExtremeTech.
Honda Halts Operations Amid Ransomware Attack [Video]

Honda Halts Operations Amid Ransomware Attack

The Japanese carmaker has temporarily paused operations following a "snake ransomware" attack that affected production and its consumers and financial services.

Garmin services go offline following suspected ransomware attack

 Garmin is experiencing a widespread outage affecting its website, apps, Connect data-syncing platform and other services, the company has announced on Twitter....
Garmin Ransomware Attack: All Services Down For Hours (Now Revived)

 Smart wearable devices manufacturing company Garmin has reportedly suffered a ransomware attack leading to shut down of all online services. The company’s GPS...
Garmin outage knocks out apps, email, calls; report attributes it to ransomware attack

 Garmin said Thursday that it was dealing with an outage that extended from its website to several of its services for wearables and products to the company’s...
