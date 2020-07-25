US Is Working On ‘Quantum Internet’ Which Will Be ‘Virtually Unhackable’ Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

The US is developing a more secure national quantum internet that it claims could be functional within a decade. The Department of Energy (DOE) has laid out a blueprint for this “virtually unhackable” internet based on quantum technology — using laws of quantum mechanics to relay information more securely than on existing networks. The strategy […]



