US Is Working On ‘Quantum Internet’ Which Will Be ‘Virtually Unhackable’

Fossbytes Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
The US is developing a more secure national quantum internet that it claims could be functional within a decade. The Department of Energy (DOE) has laid out a blueprint for this “virtually unhackable” internet based on quantum technology — using laws of quantum mechanics to relay information more securely than on existing networks. The strategy […]

