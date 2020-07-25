Global  
 

Grimes told Elon Musk to turn of his phone and that she 'cannot support hate' in a now-deleted tweet, after he tweeted that 'pronouns suck'

Business Insider Saturday, 25 July 2020
Grimes told Elon Musk to turn of his phone and that she 'cannot support hate' in a now-deleted tweet, after he tweeted that 'pronouns suck'· Grimes told her partner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, that "I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart" after he tweeted that "pronouns suck."
· Grimes said told him to get off his phone and call her: ""I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic.]." 
· The cultural conversation...
