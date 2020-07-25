|
You can now boot a Windows 95 PC inside Minecraft and play Doom on it
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
uDrunkMate on Reddit
If you’ve ever wanted to build a real and working Windows 95 PC inside Minecraft, now is the time. A new VM Computers mod has been created for Minecraft that allows players to order computer parts from a satellite orbiting around a Minecraft world and build a computer that actually boots Windows 95 and a variety of other operating systems.
The mod uses VirtualBox, free and open-source virtual machine software, to run operating systems like Windows 95. Within Minecraft you simply place a PC case block and then use it to create virtual hard drives to install operating systems from ISO files.
uDrunkMate on Reddit Doom running on a Minecraft PC.
Naturally, the Minecraft community has been experimenting with the VM...
