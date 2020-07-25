Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One of the GOP's top voices on AI sounds off on the need for 'light-touch' regulation — and why the coronavirus pandemic should accelerate discussions in Congress on the future of work

Business Insider Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
One of the GOP's top voices on AI sounds off on the need for 'light-touch' regulation — and why the coronavirus pandemic should accelerate discussions in Congress on the future of work· Congress is routinely criticized for failing to keep federal regulations in-line with the fast pace of innovation in places like Silicon Valley. 
· Artificial intelligence is no different. But as the tech becomes more common-place in our society, advocates are increasingly calling for laws to oversee it. 
· Oregon's Rep....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci Says His Work During Pandemic Has Led to ‘Serious Threats’ Against Him and His Family

Dr. Fauci Says His Work During Pandemic Has Led to ‘Serious Threats’ Against Him and His Family 01:04

 Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals that he and his family have been receiving “serious threats” as one of the public faces of the U.S.’ response to coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans are going maskless despite government recommendations [Video]

Americans are going maskless despite government recommendations

More than half of American citizens would refuse to wear a face mask in a bar or restaurant - regardless of government advice. And four in 10 wouldn't consider donning a face covering when..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Will work ever be the same again after the pandemic? [Video]

Will work ever be the same again after the pandemic?

If you're afraid that having a flexible work schedule during the pandemic has spoiled you for future jobs, you're not alone.According to a new survey, nearly three-quarters of Americans feel the same..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
‘We Need A Jobs Guarantee Programme To Support Our Most Vulnerable Workers’ [Video]

‘We Need A Jobs Guarantee Programme To Support Our Most Vulnerable Workers’

Unemployment is predicted to reach record highs in the UK as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic begins to show. But according to one economist, it doesn’t necessarily have to be this..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published

Tweets about this