One of the GOP's top voices on AI sounds off on the need for 'light-touch' regulation — and why the coronavirus pandemic should accelerate discussions in Congress on the future of work

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans are going maskless despite government recommendations



More than half of American citizens would refuse to wear a face mask in a bar or restaurant - regardless of government advice. And four in 10 wouldn't consider donning a face covering when.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 3 days ago Will work ever be the same again after the pandemic?



If you're afraid that having a flexible work schedule during the pandemic has spoiled you for future jobs, you're not alone.According to a new survey, nearly three-quarters of Americans feel the same.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 4 days ago ‘We Need A Jobs Guarantee Programme To Support Our Most Vulnerable Workers’



Unemployment is predicted to reach record highs in the UK as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic begins to show. But according to one economist, it doesn’t necessarily have to be this.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:37 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this