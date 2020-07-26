Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Look at this cool LED face mask made by a fashion entrepreneur

The Verge Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Look at this cool LED face mask made by a fashion entrepreneurChelsea Klukas/ Lumen Couture

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, fashion designer Chelsea Klukas of Lumen Couture was planning to make some standard cloth face masks for friends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing homemade face coverings to prevent the spread of the virus.

Lumen Couture has an entire line of tech-enabled fashion, including dresses, hoodies, and costumes, and Klukas shifted to masks when in-person events were being canceled and sales for other products were slumping. She decided to add the tech to make the face masks a little more fun.

“I had the components around, so I put together a quick DIY YouTube tutorial for how to make them,” Klukas said in an interview with The Verge. “That really blew up, to the point...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Make your face mask pop like a New Yorker

Make your face mask pop like a New Yorker 03:20

 New Yorkers are putting a twist on their accessories by embracing the face mask and making it uniquely their own, while helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Gavino Garay has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mask Mandate Leads To Fashion Statements [Video]

Mask Mandate Leads To Fashion Statements

As Pennsylvania continues to require face coverings in public, many people have taken that order as an opportunity to make a fashion statement. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with several Pittsburghers..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:37Published
Face mask fashion: Cuba's twist on the 'quince' [Video]

Face mask fashion: Cuba's twist on the 'quince'

Cuban girls are turning face masks into fashion accessories for their quinceanera photoshoots, curating them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published
Father-Daughter Duo Puts on Face Masks and Does Elaborate Handshake [Video]

Father-Daughter Duo Puts on Face Masks and Does Elaborate Handshake

This sweet-father daughter duo was at home during the quarantine. They put on face masks and did an elaborate handshake with each other.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:17Published

Tweets about this