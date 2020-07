You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo



United States invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the next G7 Summit. "We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G7 Summit, where we will advance the international prosperity.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 5 days ago Army bans 89 apps, including Facebook, Instagram, other big names | Oneindia News



The Army has directed its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones, but this doesn't include only Chinese origin apps. The list of 89 published by news agency ANI has names like Facebook,.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago US backs India: Trump's minister slams China's Ladakh move after app ban hint



US government reiterated its support for India amid tension with China. US Secretary of State slammed Beijing's 'aggressive action' in Ladakh. Mike Pompeo had earlier supported India's move to ban 59.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this