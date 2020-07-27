Global  
 

Nio Launches EV Rivaling Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 In China With 615km Range

Fossbytes Monday, 27 July 2020
Nio has finally introduced its first-ever electric coupe ‘EC6’ in China to rival the Tesla Model 3. EC6 is the third electric car from the automaker and is based on its predecessor ES6 which is an SUV. Similar to its siblings, EC6 has three variants with prices starting from RMB 368,000 ($52,441). Unlike other electric […]

