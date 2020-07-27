Garmin services struggle back to life after reported ransomware attack Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Garmin’s smartwatches are syncing again. | Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge



Garmin services appear to be struggling back to life after having been down since late Wednesday from an apparent ransomware attack. Garmin Connect, the service that lets runners, swimmers, and athletes of all sorts obsessively track their performance measured by Garmin wearables, is now syncing data again, The Verge can confirm. Dozens of relieved Garmin owners on Twitter are also reporting the first signs of life, seeing data collected from their wearables now appear in the Garmin Connect app on their phones.



