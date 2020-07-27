Global  
 

Garmin services struggle back to life after reported ransomware attack

The Verge Monday, 27 July 2020
Garmin services struggle back to life after reported ransomware attack

Garmin services appear to be struggling back to life after having been down since late Wednesday from an apparent ransomware attack. Garmin Connect, the service that lets runners, swimmers, and athletes of all sorts obsessively track their performance measured by Garmin wearables, is now syncing data again, The Verge can confirm. Dozens of relieved Garmin owners on Twitter are also reporting the first signs of life, seeing data collected from their wearables now appear in the Garmin Connect app on their phones.

Garmin’s app, however, is still reporting server maintenance and the Garmin status page recently went offline, so Garmin users might not be in the clear yet. Garmin said on Saturday that it had “no indication that this outage has...
