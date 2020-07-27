Garmin services struggle back to life after reported ransomware attack
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Garmin’s smartwatches are syncing again. | Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Garmin services appear to be struggling back to life after having been down since late Wednesday from an apparent ransomware attack. Garmin Connect, the service that lets runners, swimmers, and athletes of all sorts obsessively track their performance measured by Garmin wearables, is now syncing data again, The Verge can confirm. Dozens of relieved Garmin owners on Twitter are also reporting the first signs of life, seeing data collected from their wearables now appear in the Garmin Connect app on their phones.
Garmin’s app, however, is still reporting server maintenance and the Garmin status page recently went offline, so Garmin users might not be in the clear yet. Garmin said on Saturday that it had “no indication that this outage has...
On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by actor and musician Jesse McCartney discussing how he's reaching fans using new tech tools; CEO and founder of A.I. SpaceFactory on building the Mars habitats of tomorrow; Silver Spoon Managing Director Dan Pack on how they're enabling Fox Sports to put...
Smart wearable devices manufacturing company Garmin has reportedly suffered a ransomware attack leading to shut down of all online services. The company’s GPS... Fossbytes Also reported by •Space Daily