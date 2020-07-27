PUBG Mobile Might Get Banned In India Along With More Chinese apps
Monday, 27 July 2020 () On June 29, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY) banned 59 Chinese apps to protect citizen’s private data. At that time, the Indian gaming community was relieved that PUBG Mobile wasn’t on the list. However, things might still go dark for Indian PUBG Mobile players. A report from News18 suggests that the […]
The post PUBG Mobile Might Get Banned In India Along With More Chinese apps appeared first on Fossbytes.