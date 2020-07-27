Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PUBG Mobile Might Get Banned In India Along With More Chinese apps

Fossbytes Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
On June 29, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY) banned 59 Chinese apps to protect citizen’s private data. At that time, the Indian gaming community was relieved that PUBG Mobile wasn’t on the list. However, things might still go dark for Indian PUBG Mobile players. A report from News18 suggests that the […]

The post PUBG Mobile Might Get Banned In India Along With More Chinese apps appeared first on Fossbytes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alibaba founder summoned by Gurugram court over former employee's complaint [Video]

Alibaba founder summoned by Gurugram court over former employee's complaint

A local court in Gurugram summoned founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma over a former employee's complaint seeking a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the Chinese company. Lawyer Atul Ahlawat said, "My..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published
After India, USA to ban Chinese apps like TikTok? Trump aide drops hint [Video]

After India, USA to ban Chinese apps like TikTok? Trump aide drops hint

After India, USA may also ban Chinese apps like TikTok. A US cabinet member dropped the hint during an interview. US Secretary of State broke the news in a Fox News show. Mike Pompeo said govt was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:52Published
Goodbye TikTok? Trump Administration “Looking At” Banning Chinese Apps [Video]

Goodbye TikTok? Trump Administration “Looking At” Banning Chinese Apps

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration could ban TikTok. Now the company is making changes.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

India is reportedly looking to ban 275 more Chinese apps — including PUBG

 Last month, India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser after tension between both nations at the border. The country’s government is...
The Next Web


Tweets about this