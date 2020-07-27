Global  
 

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 lineup fully detailed in new leak

The Verge Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 lineup fully detailed in new leakThe Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (pictured) will reportedly come with an 11-inch LCD display. | Image: WinFuture

Specs for Samsung’s unannounced Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus have leaked online, giving us an almost complete impression of what to expect from the company’s upcoming tablets.

WinFuture reports that the big difference between the Tab S7 and the Tab S7 Plus are the screens. The S7 Plus will reportedly have a 12.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The S7, meanwhile, is said to have a smaller 11-inch 2560 x 1600 LCD display and will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both screens will reportedly have a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

Elsewhere, the specs of the two tablets are very similar. WinFuture says they’ll both be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, and will...
