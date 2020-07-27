Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 lineup fully detailed in new leak Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (pictured) will reportedly come with an 11-inch LCD display. | Image: WinFuture



Specs for Samsung’s unannounced Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus have leaked online, giving us an almost complete impression of what to expect from the company’s upcoming tablets.



WinFuture reports that the big difference between the Tab S7 and the Tab S7 Plus are the screens. The S7 Plus will reportedly have a 12.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The S7, meanwhile, is said to have a smaller 11-inch 2560 x 1600 LCD display and will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both screens will reportedly have a high refresh rate of 120Hz.



