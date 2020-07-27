Global  
 

Elon Musk personally called Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after realizing his account had been hacked

Business Insider Monday, 27 July 2020
Elon Musk personally called Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after realizing his account had been hacked· Elon Musk's Twitter account was hacked alongside dozens of celebrity accounts earlier in July.
· The Tesla CEO told The New York Times he became aware of the hack within minutes because friends texted him. He directly rang Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to alert him.
· "Probably within less than five minutes my account was...
