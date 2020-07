You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ten-year-old punk fan becomes global hit with his magazine



Meet the young punk fan who has become a global hit and interviewed rock stars for a magazine he has made himself - aged TEN.Arlo Lippiatt started 'Pint-Sized Punk' as a project while being.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 4 days ago Woman who grew up on tropical island becomes software engineer



A woman who grew up on a tropical island with no internet, electricity, or even running water, is now a successful software engineer. Sara Cave, 24, spent her childhood in Rano, a tiny village on.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:38 Published 5 days ago Underwater footage gives us a look at the mysterious bottom of a Canadian cottage lake



Most Canadians have experienced the joys of a visit to a cottage. Usually situated on a lake in a more remote area, they are the perfect scene for a relaxing getaway. Canadian summers are hot and sunny.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this